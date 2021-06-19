Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 against the 76ers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Bogdanovic's knee is still sore as of Saturday morning, and he's getting treatment with the hopes of playing in the do-or-die Game 7. There is a positive outlook that his soreness is not related to the avulsion fracture he had in the same right knee earlier this season. Bogdanovic shot 43.8 percent from three and 47.3 percent overall from the floor during the regular season but is just 1-of-10 from deep and 6-of-20 overall for a combined 13 points over his last two games. If he's ruled out Sunday, more minutes could be in store for Kevin Huerter, Solomon Hill and/or Lou Williams.