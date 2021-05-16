Bogdanovic is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets with left hamstring soreness, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Hawks added most of their rotation pieces to the injury report in preparation for a rest day for the final game of the regular season. Atlanta can still secure the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, but only if New York loses to under-manned Boston on Sunday afternoon.
