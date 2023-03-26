Bogdanovic is questionable to play Sunday against the Grizzlies due to a left knee contusion, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic started Saturday against the Pacers with De'Andre Hunter (knee) sidelined, and now it remains to be seen if Bogdanovic can play against Memphis. If he can't go and Hunter is unable to play as well, then more minutes would be available for Saddiq Bey, AJ Griffin or even Garrison Mathews.