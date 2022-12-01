Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.

Bogdanovic has yet to play this season due to offseason knee surgery. However, Friday's game marks the first time that Bogdanovic has been deemed questionable instead of out or doubtful. This designation is a good sign that the 30-year-old guard will make his season debut soon, if not against the Nuggets.