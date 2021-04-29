Bogdanovic (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's contest against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Bogdanovic missed Wednesday's loss to the 76ers due to left hamstring soreness. Trae Young (ankle) is also questionable for Friday's game, so the Hawks could once again be shorthanded in the backcourt.
More News
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Rough night shooting•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Goes off for 32 points•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Drains five threes in win•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Records 20 points in loss•