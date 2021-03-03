Bogdanovic had five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 94-80 win at Miami.

The 28-year-old saw his first game action in nearly two months and unsurprisingly had a limited role off the bench. Bogdanovic figures to face similar restrictions if he's available for the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday versus the Magic.