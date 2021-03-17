Bogdanovic had seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in Tuesday's win over the Rockets.

It's been a pretty quiet stretch for Bogdanovic since he returned from a knee injury on Mar. 2 in Miami. Through six games, he's reached double-figures in scoring only once, holding averages of 6.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20.0 minutes. The Serbian guard is shooting only 31.3 percent from the field and 18.5 percent from three since making his return.