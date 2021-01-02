Bogdanovic had seven points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in Friday's win over the Nets.

After a 22-point performance in Wednesday's matchup, Bogdanovic took a season-low six shots Friday, while adding minimal production elsewhere. It was a disappointing showing for the free agent signee, but Bogdanovic still holds averages of 13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 3.2 made threes per game on the year.