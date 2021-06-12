Bogdanovic notched 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 39 minutes in Friday's loss to the 76ers.

Bogdanovic has scored at least 14 points in every game during the current series and has notched double-digit points in all but one game during the postseason, but he's been struggling with his shot at times. The guard is shooting just 42.2 percent from the field in the playoffs, which is a downgrade compared to his 47.3 percent mark during the regular season.