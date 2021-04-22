Bogdanovic mustered 20 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 42 minutes in Wednesday's overtime loss against the Knicks.

Bogdanovic has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games while draining at least four treys in every one of those games, and he's been a reliable scoring threat for the Hawks behind the contributions of Trae Young and Clint Capela. The sharpshooting veteran is averaging 21.6 points per game in 12 appearances this month, all of them as a starter.