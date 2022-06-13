The Hawks announced Tuesday that Bogdanovic recently underwent surgery on his right patella tendon to address knee inflammation.

Bogdanovic dealt with lingering knee pain during the Hawks' postseason run and was ultimately sidelined for their season-ending Game 5 loss to the Heat in the first round. The 29-year-old will spend most of the offseason rehabilitating his knee, but he's expected to make a full recovery in advance of the 2022-23 season.