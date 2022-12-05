Coach Nate McMillan said Bogdanovic will remain on a minutes restriction during Monday's matchup against the Thunder, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Bogdanovic made his season debut Friday following a prolonged absence due to offseason knee surgery and struggled with his shot across 22 minutes. Given McMillan's comments, it's safe to assume he'll stick in the 20-25 minute range for at least one more game. Regardless, Bogdanovic can populate the box score quickly, so he doesn't need a full workload to record a solid fantasy output.
