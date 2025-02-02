Now Playing

Bogdanovic (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic is not with the team and will miss his fifth consecutive contest Monday. It is unclear when the veteran sharpshooter will rejoin the club, though his next opportunity to feature will come Wednesday against the Spurs.

