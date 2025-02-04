Bogdanovic (personal) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Bogdanovic is not with the team and will miss his sixth consecutive contest Wednesday. There is no clear timetable for the veteran sharpshooter's return, though his next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Bucks.
