Bogdanovic (knee) won't play Monday against the Raptors, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Bogdanovic has yet to play this season while recovering from offseason knee surgery. It's unclear when he'll be available, but it appears the Hawks are content on handling his availability on a game-by-game basis.
