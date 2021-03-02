Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said that Bogdanovic (knee) will be available for Tuesday's game in Miami on an unspecified minutes restriction, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Bogdanovic will make his return from the right knee avulsion fracture that sidelined him for the Hawks' past 25 games. Due to the lengthy layoff, Bogdanovic likely won't be asked to play much more than 20 minutes -- if that -- in his return to action, and he'll also be a candidate to sit out the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday in Orlando. Before suffering the knee injury, Bogdanovic had struggled to fit in during his first season in Atlanta, posting averages of 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 2.1 assists in 23.7 minutes per game while shooting 38.5 percent from the field in his nine appearances.