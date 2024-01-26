Bogdanovic won't start Friday's game against the Mavericks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

As expected, Bogdanovic will revert to a reserve role, as Trae Young will return to the starting lineup following a two-game absence due to a concussion. As a reserve this season (37 games), Bogdanovic has averaged 16.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 27.4 minutes per game.