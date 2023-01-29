Bogdanovic will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Bogdanovic saw a pair of starts for Atlanta with DeAndre Hunter (illness) sidelined, but he will return to the bench with Hunter back in action. In 19 appearances with the second unit, Bogdanovic has averaged 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 30.5 minutes.