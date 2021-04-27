Bogdanovic registered 17 points (7-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal across 36 minutes Monday in the 100-86 loss to the Pistons.

Though Bogdanovic led the Hawks in scoring, his 36.8 percent shooting was his second-worst performance this month. Still, Bogdanovic has seen his production across the board increase over the last three contests in the absence of Trae Young (ankle), averaging 23.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor and 46.7 percent from distance.