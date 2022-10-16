Hawks head coach Nate McMillan confirmed Sunday that Bogdanovic (kneecap) will not be available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

As expected, Bogdanovic won't take the floor against the Rockets on Opening Night as he continues to rehab from offseason knee surgery. Justin Holiday and AJ Griffin are candidates for increased roles until Bogdanovic is able to return, which might not be until the second or third week of the regular season.