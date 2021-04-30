Bogdanovic (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Bogdanovic will miss a second straight game due to a sore left hamstring. Lou Williams and Tony Snell could see increased run for Atlanta in his absence.
More News
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable vs. 76ers•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Rough night shooting•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Goes off for 32 points•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Drains five threes in win•