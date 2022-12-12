Bogdanovic has been ruled out for Monday's game against Memphis due to right knee injury management, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic has appeared in five consecutive games after making his season debut Dec. 2, but he'll be held out for the second half of a back-to-back set Monday. It wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action Wednesday against Orlando, while Aaron Holiday and Trent Forrest are candidates to see increased run Monday.