Bogdanovic (knee) won't take the floor Saturday versus the Raptors, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.

The Hawks are still awaiting Bogdanovic's 2022-23 debut, and there remains no clear timetable for when that may come. There hasn't been word yet of Bogdanovic rejoining his teammates at practice, so that may be a marker to signal he's nearing a return to action.