Bogdanovic (illness) will not play Friday against the Jazz, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Bogdanovic being out is a big blow to the Hawks, as they are already very shorthanded. However, they will be getting Jalen Johnson (ankle) back in action. With Bogdanovic sidelined, the Hawks could utilize Garrison Mathews, Dylan Windler and Trent Forrest a bit more.
More News
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable for Friday•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 25 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Goes for 23 points in win•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Productive in Tuesday's win•