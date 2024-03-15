Bogdanovic (illness) will not play Friday against the Jazz, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic being out is a big blow to the Hawks, as they are already very shorthanded. However, they will be getting Jalen Johnson (ankle) back in action. With Bogdanovic sidelined, the Hawks could utilize Garrison Mathews, Dylan Windler and Trent Forrest a bit more.