Bogdanovic (hamstring) will not play Wednesday against the 76ers, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bogdanovic tweaked his hamstring during Monday's loss to Detroit, and it will keep him out of at least one game after he entered the day carrying a "questionable" tag. With Kevin Huerter (shoulder) and Trae Young (ankle) also out, the Hawks will be quite shorthanded in the backcourt, so expect Brandon Goodwin, Lou Williams and Kris Dunn to all see increased minutes.