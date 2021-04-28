Bogdanovic (hamstring) will not play Wednesday against the 76ers, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bogdanovic tweaked his hamstring during Monday's loss to Detroit, and it will keep him out of at least one game after he entered the day carrying a "questionable" tag. With Kevin Huerter (shoulder) and Trae Young (ankle) also out, the Hawks will be quite shorthanded in the backcourt, so expect Brandon Goodwin, Lou Williams and Kris Dunn to all see increased minutes.
More News
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Rough night shooting•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Goes off for 32 points•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Drains five threes in win•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Records 20 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Stays hot with 23 points•