Bogdanovic scored 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt) to go along with five assists, one rebound and one steal across 21 minutes in Friday's win over the Warriors.

Bogdanovic was in the starting five for the first time since Jan. 9 and for the only the third time this season. However, the move didn't help his workload as Kevin Huerter earned 28 minutes off the bench. The playing time crunch will only worsen once De'Andre Hunter (knee) and Kris Dunn (ankle) return, both of which appear likely to occur in the near future.