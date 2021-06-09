Bogdanovic registered 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 41 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Sixers.

Bogdanovic delivered 21 points in the series-opener against Philadelphia, but he reverted to the same kind of scorer he's been throughout the playoffs -- he's surpassed the 15-point mark just once in his last five contests. Bogdanovic's relative struggles run contrary to his excellent finish to the regular season. Over his final 25 games, Bogdanovic emerged as a top-30 fantasy player, posting averages of 21.1 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 4.3 three-pointers per game while holding a 50-49-90 shooting line.