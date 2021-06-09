Bogdanovic registered 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 41 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Sixers.

Bogdanovic delivered 21 points in the series opener against Philadelphia, but he reverted to the same kind of scorer he's been throughout the playoffs -- he's surpassed the 15-point mark just once in his last five contests. He's averaging 15.3 points per game in the current postseason run, but his efficiency levels are something to monitor since he's shooting just 40.8 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range.