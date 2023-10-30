Bogdanovic logged 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, six assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 127-110 win over the Bucks.

The Hawks do not have a clear third-best offensive option behind Trae Young and Clint Capela, and while Dejounte Murray can fill that role, it was Bogdanovic's turn to do so Sunday, and he stepped his game up despite playing off the bench to finish as one of Atlanta's main scorers in a huge win against a bonafide title contender. Bogdanovic has scored at least 16 points in his last two games and is clearly trending up.