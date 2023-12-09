Bogdanovic notched 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Friday's 125-114 loss to Philadelphia.

Bogdanovic was inserted into the starting lineup with Trae Young ruled out with an illness. Bogdanovic joined De'Andre Hunter and Dejounte Murray as the three Atlanta starters to score 20-plus points in the contest. Bogdanovic did struggle from beyond the arc, but his nine rebounds were a season-high. If Young is unable to go Monday against the Nuggets, expect Bogdanovic to see extended playing time again.