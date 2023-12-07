Bogdanovic had 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 loss to the Nets.

Bogdanovic has scored in double-digits in every game since Nov. 1 and entered Wednesday's game averaging 15.7 points per game over 26.5 minutes off the bench. He hasn't contributed much elsewhere in the box score (3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game), but he'll continue to provide steady scoring for the Hawks off the pine.