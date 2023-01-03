Bogdanovic accumulated 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 43 minutes during Monday's 143-141 double-overtime loss to the Warriors.

Bogdanovic was efficient from the field and notched his fourth outing of the season with at least 20 points. The sharpshooter has scored in double figures in 11 straight appearances and is posting 19.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 33.3 minutes during that stretch. He'll look to maintain his strong scoring production against the Kings on Wednesday.