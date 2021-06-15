Bogdanovic mustered 22 points (9-24 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and five rebounds across 42 minutes in Monday's win over the 76ers.

Bogdanovic wasn't the most accurate shooter and needed 24 shots just to post 22 points, but that output was still a playoff-best mark for the sharpshooter during the current campaign. Bogdanovic has drained at least two treys in every game of the current series and has scored at least 19 points in three of four outings thus far.