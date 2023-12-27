Bogdanovic provided 22 points (8-21 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 118-113 loss to the Bulls.

Bogdanovic might have ended with 22 points, but he struggled massively from deep for the second game in a row in a game where the Hawks could've used his shooting touch in a close fourth quarter. Despite the lack of efficiency, Bogdanovic remains one of the best bench scorers in the league, and his consistency has been well rewarded in fantasy. He has reached the 20-point mark 11 times already, and 10 of those performances have been off the bench.