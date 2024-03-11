Bogdanovic ended with 25 points (9-19 FG, 7-15 3Pt), one rebound, seven assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 116-103 loss to New Orleans.

Bogdanovic continues to make an instant impact on offense for the Hawks, and he has scored in double digits in all but one of his last eight games. He's experiencing a considerable uptick in fantasy due to the absence of Trae Young (finger), which has resulted in him averaging 15.9 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game since the end of the All-Star break.