Bogdanovic tallied 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 126-103 win over the Pelicans.

The 28-year-old has been on a roll over his past three games, averaging 25.3 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 three-pointers and 2.0 steals. Bogdanovic has started the last five games for the Hawks in favor of Kevin Huerter, and he's rewarding the Hawks handsomely with his stellar play. The fourth-year guard should continue to start and play 30-plus minutes per game for the fifth-seed Hawks.