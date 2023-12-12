Bogdanovic contributed 40 points (14-24 FG, 10-17 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 129-122 loss to the Nuggets.

Bogdanovic had a career-best performance off the bench for the Hawks on Monday, but his scoring exploits were not enough to capitalize a fourth-quarter comeback for Atlanta. Regardless of whether he starts or plays off the bench, Bogdanovic has been impressive as an offensive option for the Hawks, and he continues to reward fantasy managers with solid, consistent scoring figures. Over his last 10 outings, Bogdanovic is averaging 20.4 points per game while shooting 46.0 percent from three-point range.