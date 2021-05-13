Bogdanovic totaled 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block in a 120-116 victory over the Wizards on Wednesday.
Bogdanovic had another strong two-way performance, as he recorded both a block and a steal for just the eighth time this season and scored 20-plus points for the fourth time in his last five games. Over that stretch, the guard has averaged a stellar 22.8 points, 3.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.
