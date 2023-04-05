Bogdanovic provided 26 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-105 win over Chicago.

Bogdanovic is on a heater, shooting 45.2 percent from three over his last four games. He's averaging 13.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game over the past month.