Bogdanovic tallied 27 points (9-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Thursday's 116-93 win over the Magic.

The 28-year-old has now scored 20-plus points in four straight games, a span in which he's averaging 25.0 points, 5.3 three-pointers, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals. Bogdanovic was listed as a game-time call with a hamstring issue before Thursday's game, so his 26 minutes and high-level production were an encouraging sign from a health standpoint. The fourth-year guard will look to keep the good times rolling Sunday at home against the 15th-seeded Rockets.