Bogdanovic amassed 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Saturday's 117-109 loss to the Heat.

The backup guard connected on at least three triples for a third time over his past four games and outscored both of the starting backcourt members (Trae Young and Dejounte Murray). Since the end of January (14 games), Bogdanovic is averaging 13.2 points while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 48.8 percent from deep.