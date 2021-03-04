Bogdanovic scored 9 points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added two rebounds, one assist and one block in the Hawks' 115-112 victory over the Magic on Wednesday.

Bogdanovic had another quiet showing in just his second game back from a knee injury that forced him to miss two months. The guard was able to play 20 minutes even with Wednesday's game being the second night of a back-to-back. Bogdanovic hasn't shot the ball well from distance since returning, making just two-of-nine attempts. It was an injury riddled first half of the season for Bogdanovic who will look to make more of an impact post All-Star break.