Bogdanovic delivered 23 points (9-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 40 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Raptors.

Bogdanovic embraced a bigger role on offense with Trae Young (calf) sidelined, and he responded by being the only Hawks player who reached the 20-point plateau. The four-year veteran is on a scorching scoring streak, as he has reached the 20-point mark in seven of his last nine starts, and he's averaging 21.8 points during that nine-game stretch.