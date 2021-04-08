Bogdanovic registered 24 points (9-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies.

The 28-year-old has been on a fire lately, averaging 21.8 points, 5.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 three-pointers and 1.7 steals while shooting 52.7 percent from the field in that span. Before Wednesday's loss, the Hawks were riding a four-game winning streak thanks in large part due to Bogdanovic's outstanding play. The fourth-year guard will look to keep it going Friday at home against the Bulls.