Bogdanovic posted 29 points (12-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 loss to the Heat.

Bogdanovic carried the Hawks offensively and was one of the main reasons Atlanta came close to pulling a fourth-quarter comeback. The veteran scored 19 of his 29 points during the fourth quarter, including two treys that left the Hawks trailing by just three points midway through the final 12 minutes. Bogdanovic had scored just six points in Game 1, and while he's not expected to surpass the 25-point mark regularly, he should operate as one of the team's main offensive threats.