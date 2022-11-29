Hawks general manager Landry Fields said Tuesday that Bogdanovic (knee) should return "in the next few games," Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Bogdanovic has yet to play this season while recovering from offseason knee surgery, but he returned to 5-on-5 drills Saturday, per Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and appears on track to suit up soon. Atlanta has two more games this week -- Wednesday in Orlando and Friday against Denver -- before beginning a three-game week with a Monday matchup against Oklahoma City.