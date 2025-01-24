Bogdanovic dropped 23 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three boards and a block during 32 minutes of action in Thursday's 122-119 loss to the Raptors.

The veteran guard has struggled to make the most of his time on court this season, but he exploded for a season-best scoring performance Thursday. While encouraging to see a good night out of Bogdanovic, it's not necessarily a sign of things to come, as he's been averaging 24.9 minutes per game with limited fantasy value to show for it up to this point. He'll look to keep building on Thursday's outing in a rematch against the Raptors on Saturday.