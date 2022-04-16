Bogdanovic put up 19 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3PT, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the 107-101 win over Cleveland on Friday.

Bogdanovic provided the bench spark that Atlanta needed. The fifth-year guard capped off a 9-0 run midway through the fourth quarter thanks to his second three-pointer of the night to help the Hawks advance to the playoffs.