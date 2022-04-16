Bogdanovic put up 19 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3PT, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the 107-101 win over Cleveland on Friday.
Bogdanovic provided the bench spark that Atlanta needed. The fifth-year guard capped off a 9-0 run midway through the fourth quarter thanks to his second three-pointer of the night to help the Hawks advance to the playoffs.
More News
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Available for Friday's play-in•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will be game-time decision Friday•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Added to injury report•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Available at Houston•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Probable at Houston•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 25 points off bench•