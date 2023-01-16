Head coach Nate McMillan said Bogdanovic (quadriceps) will be a game-time call for Monday's game against Miami, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

After sitting out Saturday's win over the Raptors with left quad soreness, Bogdanovic was removed from the Hawks' injury report Sunday and was expected to be in the clear for Monday. However, McMillan's comments imply that won't necessarily be the case, and Bogdanovic's status now warrants monitoring ahead of the 3:30 p.m. ET opening tip. If Bogdanovic is sidelined, AJ Griffin could step into an elevated role as the Hawks' top wing off the bench.