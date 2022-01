Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said Bogdanovic will practice Tuesday and could be available for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Bogdanovic's activity in practice should provide the Hawks will a good gauge of his health after he missed the Hawks' previous five games with a sore right knee. If he checks out well following practice, Bogdanovic could suit up Wednesday, though he would likely face a minutes restriction of some sort.